Scotts Miracle-Gro announces departure of CFO Garth

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Company announced expanded responsibilities for two executive team members along with a transition plan for the chief financial officer. Chief Operating Officer Nate Baxter has been named president and COO with responsibilities for executing Company strategies and overseeing brands, sales, supply chain, marketing, R&D and information technology. Chris Hagedorn, division president leading wholly-owned Hawthorne Gardening Company subsidiary, has been named executive vice president and chief of staff to Chairman and CEO Jim Hagedorn with responsibilities for Company strategy and corporate affairs, including corporate communications and government relations, as well as oversight of the Hawthorne business. The chief of staff position is new on the executive team. Matt Garth will depart as chief financial officer on December 31, 2024. Mark Scheiwer, who has served as VP and treasurer since December 2022, will become interim CFO and chief accounting officer on January 1, 2025. Garth, who also was chief administrative officer, will help facilitate a seamless transition during the time leading up to January 1. The Company will conduct a search for a permanent CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm that is expected to consider internal and external candidates

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.