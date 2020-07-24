Scottish support for independence rises as COVID-19 imperils the United Kingdom

James Henderson has spent most of his life fiercely opposed to Scottish independence. Now, reluctantly he is backing it.

    The 71-year-old former marine engineer voted against
Scotland leaving the United Kingdom during the last independence
referendum in 2014. But after Brexit, the election of Prime
Minister Boris Johnson and the coronavirus pandemic, he now
believes Scotland would be better off independent.  
    Henderson lives in Helensburgh, a coastal town on the Firth
of Clyde, which is an unlikely home for Scottish nationalists.
    The area has one of the highest levels of English residents
living in Scotland, and everyone knows someone who works at the
nearby Faslane nuclear submarine base, a symbol of the shared
bonds that bind the United Kingdom. 
    The base is the second-largest single site employer in
Scotland and red-white-and-blue union jack flags fly in some
residents' gardens. If Scotland wins independence and the
nationalists fulfil a promise to remove the submarines from its
waters, thousands of jobs are at risk.
    But Scottish nationalism is rising in places like this and
other former unionist strongholds, a phenomenon which could tip
the scales in favour of the break-up of the centuries-old
political union between Scotland and the rest of the United
Kingdom.
    "Independence is probably inevitable now - I don't mean to
sound dramatic," Henderson said. "I just feel like we are
drifting apart and Scotland can run itself better."
    The coronavirus pandemic is straining the bonds that bind
together the United Kingdom. In Scotland, where this is most
visible, 54% of people now favour independence, according a
recent poll, driven by a perception that Scotland's
semi-autonomous government has handled the coronavirus outbreak
better than the United Kingdom government.
    Under the United Kingdom's devolved system agreed towards
the end of the last century, each country has responsibility for
matters such as health, while the government in London is
responsible for handling the broader economy and foreign policy.
    All the nations of the United Kingdom - England, Scotland,
Wales and Northern Ireland - went into lockdown at roughly the
same time. But they have emerged at different speeds, a
divergence that reflects concerns that Johnson's government,
having gone into lockdown too late, is exiting prematurely.
    Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and head of the
pro-independence Scottish National Party, has been widely
praised for her handling of the crisis, including among those 
who voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in the 2014
independence referendum.
    Sturgeon has won plaudits for her honesty, grasp of detail
and adopting a more cautious approach to lifting lockdown
restrictions. Scotland has not recorded any deaths from people
who tested positive for coronavirus in the last week. By
contrast, England has been reporting more than a dozen deaths a
day.
    John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of
Strathclyde, said for the first time nationalists are favourites
to win independence. Curtice said the crisis has demonstrated to
Scots that their government can chart its own course.
    "Coronavirus has put the Scottish government front and
centre in the lives of people," he said. It has "eroded that bit
further the support for the union". 
    
    CONSTITUTIONAL CLASH
    In Northern Ireland, where politicians wishing to reunite
with Ireland share power with pro-British unionists, the
devolved government's plan to lift lockdown also more closely
resembled the Republic of Ireland's more cautious approach and
diverged from that of Johnson’s government.
    Analysts say the pandemic has allowed nationalists Sinn Fein
to advance the cause of Irish unity by calling for an all-island
policy.
    In Scotland, the independence cause has also been bolstered
by Britain's departure from the European Union. Continued
membership of the bloc was a key promise of the unionist camp in
the 2014 referendum and Scots voted overhwelmingly to remain in
the Brexit referendum two years later.
    Many feel they are being dragged out by a Conservative
government that they did not vote for and which they see as
patronising and arrogant. Johnson is particularly disliked.
    With all that, the nationalists are now on course to win a
majority in next year's Scottish parliament elections, according
to opinion polls. 
    If this happens, they will claim the political and moral
right to hold another referendum.
    They are even confident they will take Dumbarton, which
includes Helensburgh and other villages around the nuclear base.
The seat is only one of seven that the nationalists have never
had anyone directly elected since the creation of the Scottish
parliament in 1999.
    Alasdair Jamison, a local SNP leader, said if they win the
seat it would show there is a realignment taking place in
Scottish politics.
    "If support for nationalism is growing here then it must be
growing everywhere," he said.
    The Labour incumbent, Jackie Baillie, only hung on to her
seat by 109 votes at the last election in 2016.  
    Still, independence is neither imminent nor inevitable. To
hold another referendum legally, Scotland needs the permission
of the British parliament.
    Johnson, who was heckled on a visit to Scotland on Thursday
to shore up support for the union, has said the 2014 referendum
was decisive and should be respected. But if the nationalists
win a majority this will set up a constitutional clash over the
right to call another referendum. 
    Over the longer-term, the biggest problem for the
independence movement may be the performance of the economy.
Scotland’s economic growth rate is about half that of the UK
average and unemployment is higher.
    Baillie, who acknowledges her seat is vulnerable, said the
economic consequences of the pandemic may persuade voters now to
avoid more constitutional upheaval.
    "Changing the constitution will not put bread on the table.
It doesn’t put shoes on kids’ feet. They may want it now. But
priorities change,” she said. 
    But Andrew Nisbet, a local leader in Helensburgh’s campaign
to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom six years ago, said the
nationalist movement now appears unstoppable.
    "Sadly, I fear the union is unlikely to survive."

