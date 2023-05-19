Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (STMZF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STMZF is 0.11%, a decrease of 30.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.74% to 311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STMZF by 16.50% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 90K shares. No change in the last quarter.

