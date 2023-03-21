Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust names Justin Dowley as next chair

March 21, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

March 21 (Reuters) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) SMT.L, the UK's largest investment trust, said on Tuesday that current senior independent director Justin Dowley would succeed Fiona McBain as chair.

SMT, one of asset manager Baillie Gifford's flagship trusts, said Dowley would take over the chair role at the conclusion of 2023 annual general meeting, expected to be held in June.

The company also said non-executive director Amar Bhide had left the board and was no longer a director, days after SMT denied a media report that Bhide was asked to resign.

