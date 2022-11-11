Markets

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust H1 Net Return Before Tax Rises On Revenue Basis

November 11, 2022 — 02:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) reported that, on a revenue basis, first-half net return on ordinary activities before tax increased to 22.8 million pounds from 10.0 million pounds, prior year. Net return per ordinary share was 1.44 pence compared to 0.62 pence.

On a total basis, net loss on ordinary activities before tax was 2.6 billion pounds for the six months to 30 September 2022 compared to profit of 2.7 billion pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 178.92 pence compared to profit of 188.00 pence.

