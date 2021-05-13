Scottish grain trader enters administration

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Grain trader Alexander Inglis & Sons, one of Britain's leading suppliers of grain to the whisky and distilling industries, has gone into administration.

"The business has been suffering from weaker trading in recent months following a poor harvest in 2020 and a contraction in demand stemming from the COVID pandemic," a statement issued by administrators FRP said.

"The board determined that the best course of action was to wind the business down to maximise value to creditors."

The business operates five grain stores across East Scotland and the Borders area, has turnover of about 100 million pounds ($140.29 million) and employs 40 staff.

ICE Futures Europe said in a statement on Wednesday that the company had been suspended from the list of registered grain store keepers for its UK feed wheat futures contract.

($1 = 0.7128 pounds)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

