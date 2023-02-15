Scottish First Minister Sturgeon to resign - BBC

Adds details

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as the first minister of Scotland later on Wednesday after eight years in the job, the BBC reported.

Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55% to 45% to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

The Scottish government declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle)

