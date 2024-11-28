Scottie Resources Announces Share Consolidation Plan

Scottie Resources Corp (TSE:SCOT) has released an update.

Scottie Resources Corp. is set to undergo a share consolidation, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 300 million to nearly 50 million, effective December 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing its market appeal. Additionally, Scottie Resources continues to focus on expanding mineralization in the Golden Triangle, a globally renowned mining district.

