Scottie Resources Announces Share Consolidation Plan

Scottie Resources Corp (TSE:SCOT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Scottie Resources Corp. is set to undergo a share consolidation, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 300 million to nearly 50 million, effective December 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing its market appeal. Additionally, Scottie Resources continues to focus on expanding mineralization in the Golden Triangle, a globally renowned mining district.
For further insights into TSE:SCOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.