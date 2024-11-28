News & Insights

Stocks

Scottie Resources Announces Share Consolidation Plan

November 28, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scottie Resources Corp (TSE:SCOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Scottie Resources Corp. is set to undergo a share consolidation, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 300 million to nearly 50 million, effective December 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing its market appeal. Additionally, Scottie Resources continues to focus on expanding mineralization in the Golden Triangle, a globally renowned mining district.

For further insights into TSE:SCOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.