Scott Shuda Expands Holdings With InfuSystems Holdings Stock Options Worth $1K

Scott Shuda, Board Member at InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU), reported acquisition of company stock options on May 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Shuda, Board Member at InfuSystems Holdings, made a strategic derivative acquisition. This involved acquiring stock options for 51,464 shares of INFU, providing the right to buy the company's stock at an exercise price of $6.0 per share.

During Wednesday's morning session, InfuSystems Holdings shares down by 1.23%, currently priced at $6.03. Considering the current price, Shuda's 51,464 shares have a total value of $1,286.

About InfuSystems Holdings

InfuSystems Holdings Inc is a health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-reportable segment. The first is Patient Services, providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The Patient segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management and Wound Therapy businesses. The second, Device Solutions, supports the Patient Services platform and leverages service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The Device segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Majority from Patient.

InfuSystems Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: InfuSystems Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 55.21% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): InfuSystems Holdings's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.01.

Debt Management: InfuSystems Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 40.67 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.96 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for InfuSystems Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.53, InfuSystems Holdings presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

