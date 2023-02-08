Scott Linda Updates Holdings in Guild Holdings (GHLD)

Fintel reports that Scott Linda has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Guild Holdings Co (GHLD). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 18, 2021 they reported 1.23MM shares and 6.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guild Holdings is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.51.

The projected annual revenue for Guild Holdings is $811MM, a decrease of 43.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.45, a decrease of 76.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guild Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GHLD is 0.1240%, a decrease of 2.5489%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 5,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,185,163 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186,796 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Bayview Asset Management holds 826,873 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 745,364 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838,055 shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 418,301 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364,301 shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 272,936 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544,922 shares, representing a decrease of 99.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 60.83% over the last quarter.

Guild Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

