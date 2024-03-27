Scotland's Finnart oil pipeline repairs near completion, sources say

(Updates March 26 story to add Petroineos' no-comment in paragraph 4, detail on crude import planned and crude purchase in paragraph 6)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Repair work on Scotland's Finnart pipeline is near completion, two industry sources told Reuters, a development that will allow the 150,000 barrel per day Grangemouth refinery to resume importing crude from international markets.

Repairs on the pipeline began after a small oil leak was discovered in early January and sources had said the works could continue into April.

A restart could impact the North Sea crude market, home to the global dated Brent oil price benchmark. The Finnart outage helped boost demand and prices for North Sea Forties crude earlier this year, traders said.

Petroineos, which operates the pipeline and refinery, declined to comment on the repairs or maintenance status of the refinery.

As long as repairs on the Finnart pipeline continue, the refinery will be unable to access crude imported from international markets. Still, the refinery in mid-February started to undergo maintenance, reducing its need for crude.

Crude imports to Finnart are scheduled to resume in April with a U.S. WTI Midland crude shipment, according to data from Kpler, after zero imports in March. On Tuesday, Petronineos

bought a cargo

of WTI Midland crude for April 7-11 delivery.

As well as receiving crude via Finnart, Grangemouth receives North Sea crude via the Forties Pipeline System.

Higher Forties demand due to the outage helped to push Forties differentials to a three-month high

in early February

. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum) ((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @AlexLawler100)) Keywords: NSEA OIL/FINNART (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.