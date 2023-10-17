News & Insights

Scotland will issue first ever bond, leader Yousaf says

October 17, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Scotland will raise money on international bond markets for the first time, the leader of its devolved government Humza Yousaf said on Tuesday, a move he said would help demonstrate the country's credibility as his party seeks independence.

"I can confirm that by the end of this parliament the SNP government will – subject of course to due diligence and appropriate market testing - we will go directly to the international bond market for the first time in our own right," Yousaf said in a speech to his Scottish National Party's (SNP) conference.

"We will issue Scotland's first ever bond... We will also demonstrate the credibility to international markets that we will need when we become an independent country."

The current Scottish parliament runs until May 2026. Yousaf did not set out how much the government intended to raise.

