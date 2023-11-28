News & Insights

US Markets
BNS

Scotiabank's fourth-quarter profit drops on hit from higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

November 28, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds NII, other metrics in paragraphs 4-10

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a murky economic climate prompted the lender to set aside bigger funds for potential loan defaults.

Lenders have been bracing for a surge in loan defaults as effects of the central bank's monetary policy tightening flow through and the economy flirts with a recession.

Scotiabank responded by increasing its provision for credit losses to C$1.26 billion from C$529 million a year earlier.

The bank had said last month it would cut about 2,700 jobs globally, or about 3% of its workforce. Ongoing efforts to streamline its operations resulted in a restructuring charge of C$258 million, Scotiabank said.

It also booked costs of C$63 million related to the exit of certain real estate premises and service contracts, and impairment charges of C$273 million related to its investment in China's Bank of Xi'an.

But a gain of C$319 million from the sale of its equity interest in Canadian Tire's CTCa.TO Financial Services business helped offset some of the hit, the bank said.

Net interest income inched up, as aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada allowed the lender to charge higher interest on loans.

The metric - which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits - rose 1% to C$4.67 billion.

The bank reported adjusted net income of C$1.67 billion ($1.23 billion), or C$1.26 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.62 billion, or C$2.06 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3586 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.