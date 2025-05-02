Scotiabank Upgrades T-Mobile US (BMV:TMUS)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for T-Mobile US (BMV:TMUS) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

There are 1,814 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.71%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 667,702K shares.

Softbank Group holds 85,361K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 23,540K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,660K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,812K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,633K shares , representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 6.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,540K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,194K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 4.00% over the last quarter.

