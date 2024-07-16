Scotiabank Upgrades SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock (SLG.PRI)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SLG.PRI) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG.PRI is 0.60%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 2,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 705K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 390K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 11.09% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 385K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 2.46% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 192K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 153K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

