Scotiabank Upgrades SL Green Realty (LSE:0KZ6)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (LSE:0KZ6) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.74% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 46.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.24 GBX to a high of 63.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.74% from its latest reported closing price of 40.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 704MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KZ6 is 0.25%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 66,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,270K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,629K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KZ6 by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,470K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares , representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZ6 by 72.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,028K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KZ6 by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,861K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 40.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KZ6 by 72.48% over the last quarter.

