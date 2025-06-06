Scotiabank Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SRPT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.79% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $95.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 142.79% from its latest reported closing price of $39.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 2,694MM, an increase of 20.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.19%, an increase of 28.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 111,371K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,061K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,697K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 42.76% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,365K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing a decrease of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 83.96% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,152K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 17.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,115K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 44.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,866K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.