Scotiabank Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.34% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 94.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.00 GBX to a high of 192.33 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 119.34% from its latest reported closing price of 42.97 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 3,480MM, an increase of 55.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L35 is 0.19%, an increase of 28.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 111,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,061K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,697K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 42.76% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,365K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing a decrease of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 83.96% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,152K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 17.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,115K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 44.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,866K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 44.68% over the last quarter.

