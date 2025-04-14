Scotiabank Upgrades Royal Gold (LSE:0KXS)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Royal Gold (LSE:0KXS) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is 176.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 140.77 GBX to a high of 194.77 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of 177.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is 708MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 6.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXS is 0.25%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 75,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,774K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,736K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXS by 7.57% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,270K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 3,479K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXS by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,387K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXS by 17.32% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 2,756K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009K shares , representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXS by 4.45% over the last quarter.

