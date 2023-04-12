Scotiabank Upgrades Realty Income (O)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Realty Income (NYSE:O) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $71.91. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $62.10.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is $3,703MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

Realty Income Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $62.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverlake Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 4.84% over the last quarter.

HCIGX - The Institutional Growth Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Sentinus holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.45% over the last quarter.

PQIAX - Equity Income Fund formerly Equity Income Fund I holds 1,489K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Global Retirement Partners holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 3.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.40%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 587,917K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Realty Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

