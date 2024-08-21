Scotiabank Upgrades Range Resources (LSE:0KTW)

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Range Resources (LSE:0KTW) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.58% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is 40.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31.02 GBX to a high of 51.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from its latest reported closing price of 30.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,430MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTW is 0.31%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 265,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,368K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTW by 10.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,899K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,110K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTW by 0.85% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 10,707K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares , representing an increase of 20.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTW by 29.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,513K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,325K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTW by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,219K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTW by 3.41% over the last quarter.

