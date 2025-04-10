Scotiabank Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRM)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRM) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRM is 0.09%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.92% to 2,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 7.38% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 1.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 362K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 3.58% over the last quarter.

PGDIX - Global Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRM by 7.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.