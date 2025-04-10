Scotiabank Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRL)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRL is 0.26%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 7,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 9.17% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 5.83% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 810K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 12.70% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRL by 9.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.