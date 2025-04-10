Scotiabank Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRK)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRK) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRK is 0.16%, an increase of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 2,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 6.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 1.69% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 263K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRK by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.