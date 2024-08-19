Scotiabank Upgrades Newmont (SNSE:NEMCL)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Newmont (SNSE:NEMCL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.39%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 921,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,918K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,629K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 12.67% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 42,864K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,004K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 19.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,275K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,197K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 20.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,044K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,150K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 21.23% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,041K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,918K shares , representing an increase of 48.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 56.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.