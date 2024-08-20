Scotiabank Upgrades Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NEMCL)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:NEMCL) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of June 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $49.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.19 to a high of $77.69. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $41.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 16,283MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 32.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.49%, an increase of 19.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.75% to 8,052K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,005K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 17.08% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Newmont Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. the company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in north america, south america, australia and africa. newmont is the only gold producer listed in the s&p 500 index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. the company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

