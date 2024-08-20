Scotiabank Upgrades Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.57% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $85.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.98 to a high of $129.33. The average price target represents an increase of 72.57% from its latest reported closing price of $49.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 16,628MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,005K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 920K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 17.08% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.