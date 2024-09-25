Scotiabank Upgrades Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (MLCMF)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MLCMF) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLCMF is 0.36%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 19,333K shares.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,247K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCMF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 1,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCMF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 914K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCMF by 16.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 647K shares. No change in the last quarter.

millicom is a leading telecommunications and media company uniquely dedicated to emerging markets in latin america and africa. we provide mobile, financial, cable and satellite services to nearly 60 million customers in 14 countries, primarily under the tigo brand. founded in 1990, millicom employs 23,000 people, is headquartered in luxembourg and listed on nasdaq omx stockholm under the symbol mic. in 2014, millicom generated revenue of $6.4 billion and ebitda of $2.1 billion. for more information, visit www.millicom.com. join us on facebook at facebook.com/millicom, on twitter (@millicom) and on youtube (millicom international).

