Scotiabank Upgrades Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0GRK)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0GRK) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 288.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 262.52 GBX to a high of 331.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 75.91% from its latest reported closing price of 164.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 5,973MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GRK is 0.37%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 19,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,247K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GRK by 9.09% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 1,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GRK by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 914K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GRK by 16.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 647K shares. No change in the last quarter.

