Scotiabank Upgrades Liberty Latin America Ltd - (LILA)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Liberty Latin America Ltd - (NASDAQ:LILA) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd - is 11.44. The forecasts range from a low of 8.38 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.01% from its latest reported closing price of 7.89.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd - is 4,835MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILA is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 34,831K shares. The put/call ratio of LILA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 4,252K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,631K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S& holds 1,811K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 4.46% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,552K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 1,465K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 33.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

