Scotiabank Upgrades Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (LEGN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:LEGN) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.97% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 87.88. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 79.97% from its latest reported closing price of 48.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 425MM, an increase of 49.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.41%, a decrease of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 99,546K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,808K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,693K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,265K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,985K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,437K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 24.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,148K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,386K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.