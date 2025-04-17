Scotiabank Upgrades Intuit (XTRA:ITU)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Intuit (XTRA:ITU) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.33% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 661,84 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 488,06 € to a high of 823,30 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from its latest reported closing price of 528,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 18,502MM, an increase of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITU is 0.56%, an increase of 115.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 271,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,370K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,398K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,330K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,421K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,722K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,121K shares , representing a decrease of 31.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 24.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,588K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,111K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,979K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 0.90% over the last quarter.

