Scotiabank Upgrades Exxon Mobil (WBAG:XOM)

October 10, 2024 — 11:51 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Exxon Mobil (WBAG:XOM) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.98%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.24% to 3,174,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:XOM / Exxon Mobil Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,708K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,811K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115,134K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,073K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90,573K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,857K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 43.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 88,258K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,091K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 83.40% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 76,272K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,887K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 1.68% over the last quarter.

