Scotiabank Upgrades Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is $168.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from its latest reported closing price of $126.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 2,057MM, a decrease of 38.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXR is 0.42%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 255,789K shares. The put/call ratio of EXR is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,075K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,132K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,246K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,729K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,178K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,339K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,700K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,626K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,734K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2020, Extra Space owned and/or operated 1,921 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 149.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.