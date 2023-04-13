Scotiabank Upgrades EOG Resources (EOG)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $148.74. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $122.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is $28,425MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.36.

EOG Resources Declares $0.82 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

At the current share price of $122.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 99.33% over the last quarter.

Columbus Macro holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Smithfield Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street holds 35,294K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,087K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 11.50% over the last quarter.

ClariVest Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 0.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2529 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.46%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 662,597K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

See all EOG Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.