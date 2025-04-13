Scotiabank Upgrades EOG Resources (BMV:EOG)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for EOG Resources (BMV:EOG) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Capital World Investors holds 45,919K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,649K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,790K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,495K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,253K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,278K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,192K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,411K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,594K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,017K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 4.04% over the last quarter.

