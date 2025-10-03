Scotiabank Upgrades Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (DUKB)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DUKB) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.81 to a high of $30.34. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 29,464MM, a decrease of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUKB is 0.41%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 4,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 6.82% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 2.18% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 612K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.00% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 0.83% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.