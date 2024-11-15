Scotiabank Upgrades Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is $15.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,093MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.14%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.31% to 238,967K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 26.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 24,031K shares representing 14.35% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,637K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,131K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,313K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 82.13% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,151K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

