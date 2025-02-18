Scotiabank Upgrades Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRJ) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRJ is 0.28%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 2,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 737K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRJ by 6.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRJ by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 245K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 207K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 115K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.