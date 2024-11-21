Scotiabank Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BVN)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BVN) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform.

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVN is 0.26%, an increase of 42.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.20% to 132,725K shares. The put/call ratio of BVN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Van Eck Associates holds 21,560K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,388K shares , representing a decrease of 40.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 12,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares , representing an increase of 25.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 34.66% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 12,777K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,860K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 57.55% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,612K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,589K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 29.54% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 10,626K shares.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura Background Information

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura is a Peruvian precious metals company engaged in the mining and exploration of gold, silver and other metals.

