Scotiabank Upgrades Comcast (SNSE:CMCSA)

November 02, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Comcast (SNSE:CMCSA) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.57%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 3,892,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CL:CMCSA / Comcast Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Capital World Investors holds 128,148K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,703K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,606K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,460K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,846K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 86,410K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,397K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 85,791K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 12.13% over the last quarter.

