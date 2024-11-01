Scotiabank Upgrades Comcast (CMCSA)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Comcast (NasdaqGS:CMCSA) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $47.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $43.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is 126,988MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.57%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 3,892,063K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 128,148K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,703K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,606K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,460K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,846K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 86,410K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,397K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 85,791K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

