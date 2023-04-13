Scotiabank Upgrades Chevron (CVX)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $194.82. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from its latest reported closing price of $169.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is $212,981MM, a decrease of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.00.

Chevron Declares $1.51 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share ($6.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.42 per share.

At the current share price of $169.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.04%, and the highest has been 9.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAPDX - Parametric Dividend Income Fund Investor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 0.14% over the last quarter.

University Of Texas holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 2.88% over the last quarter.

CUSUX - Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 172K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 47.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 132.38% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1,594K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 31.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an increase of 289 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.72%, a decrease of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 1,515,372K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

See all Chevron regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.