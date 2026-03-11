Scotiabank Upgrades CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (CX)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CX) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $12.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.37 to a high of $13.66. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of $10.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 355,680MM, an increase of 2,104.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.21%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.28% to 516,408K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,795K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,734K shares , representing a decrease of 14.08%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 36,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,908K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 26,349K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,205K shares , representing an increase of 80.24%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 22,696K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares , representing an increase of 56.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 177.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,009K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 26.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.