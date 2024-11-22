Scotiabank Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANG is 0.38%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 180,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 22,921K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,840K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 4.91% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,208K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 8.56% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 13,956K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 6,793K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares , representing a decrease of 37.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 79.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,847K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,796K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.