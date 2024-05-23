Scotiabank Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is 30.09. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of 25.30.

The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,277MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.45%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 311,500K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 26,788K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,341K shares , representing a decrease of 50.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 43.45% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 16,773K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,081K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11,698K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,819K shares , representing an increase of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 38.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,916K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,139K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,974K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,432K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

