Scotiabank Upgrades American Airlines Group (WBAG:AAL)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank upgraded their outlook for American Airlines Group (WBAG:AAL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,091 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.19%, an increase of 60.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 454,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 57,340K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,881K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 26,384K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,034K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,608K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 20,529K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,851K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.