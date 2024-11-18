Scotiabank upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Scotiabank (BNS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of C$85, up from C$72. The firm expects lower short-end rates to have a more immediate impact on net interest income trends and drive Scotiabank’s earnings growth higher, the analyst tells investors. With earnings momentum and greater confidence in a path to higher ROE, the firm expects valuation multiple support and potential expansion, the analyst added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.