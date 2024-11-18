Scotiabank upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Scotiabank (BNS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of C$85, up from C$72. The firm expects lower short-end rates to have a more immediate impact on net interest income trends and drive Scotiabank’s earnings growth higher, the analyst tells investors. With earnings momentum and greater confidence in a path to higher ROE, the firm expects valuation multiple support and potential expansion, the analyst added.

