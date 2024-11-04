Scotiabank upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded Scotiabank (BNS) to Buy from Hold with an C$80 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BNS:
- Scotiabank cuts prime lending rate to 5.95% from 6.45%
- Scotiabank files $50B mixed securities shelf
- SEC Fines GOOGL and GS for Delayed Insider Reporting
- Scotiabank upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC
- Bank of Nova Scotia Issues $2.3B in Notes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.