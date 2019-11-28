Scotiabank To Sell Its Operations In British Virgin Islands To Republic Bank

(RTTNews) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS), called as Scotiabank, said that it agreed to sell 100% of its shares in Scotiabank (British Virgin Islands) Limited to Republic Financial Holdings Limited. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

The transaction supports the Bank's strategic decision to focus on operations across its footprint where it can achieve greater scale and deliver the best value for customers, Scotiabank said in a statement.

